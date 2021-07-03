Traveling Players Ensemble to present The Taming of the Shrew at Lime Kiln Theater

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes the return of the Traveling Players Ensemble, which will perform their spin and adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew on Saturday, July 31.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Advance tickets are $12 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $15 at the door. This event is not included with the Summer Concert Series season pass. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the show, which will take place in the Bowl.

The Taming of the Shrew is Shakespeare’s classic battle between the sexes. Watch the lovers disguise themselves, trick one another, struggle for power, and woo, all in the name of love. When the games and wedding celebrations have subsided, then true identities are revealed — for better and for worse. This performance is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 season is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out facebook.com/limekilntheater.