Traffic alert: Charlottesville crews will be removing dead trees next week

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be removing trees at two locations next week.

Intersection of McIntire Road and West High Street (removing six dead ash trees)

Tree work will occur Monday-Wednesday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic, all travelling vehicles should expect traffic delays.

Belmont Park (removing three dead oak trees)

Tree work will occur Thursday and Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (weather permitting).

Work zones will be flagged with caution tape. Walkers and park recreationists should be alert and aware of tree work in the area and exercise caution around work zones.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to (434) 970-3021.

