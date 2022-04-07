Top prospect Chase DeLauter goes deep twice: JMU blows out VMI, 12-2

Chase DeLauter went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI Wednesday to lift James Madison to a 12-2 win over VMI in non-conference play from Gray-Minor Stadium.

DeLauter homered in the first and third innings and drove home three with a double in the fourth to give the Dukes a 7-2 lead. The Keydets plated their two runs in the third, with a Will Knight single scoring Jed Barrett and a Zac Morris hit bringing home Knight later in the inning.

JMU added a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Knight had two hits on the day with a stolen base. Trey Morgan had a hit and a walk and Cole Jenkins, Justin Nase and Ty Swaim also had hits.

Traylor Duval worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen while Alex LaRou and Jack Thompson each tossed scoreless innings. All three faced the minimum number of batters and LaRou also recorded two strikeouts.

Travis Reifsnider went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for JMU (17-11).

VMI (9-21) opens Southern Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Samford. First pitch on Friday is slated for 6 p.m. EST.

