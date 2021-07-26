Top 3 basement waterproofing methods

If considering the water retention and associated issues, you are going to get basement waterproofing, and you should know some details about it too. Basement waterproofing comes in a lot of different types, but three of them are most commonly used. It is because of their beneficial effects and fewer disadvantages.

The top 3 basement waterproofing methods are as follows:

Interior waterproofing

As indicated by the name, interior waterproofing means applying waterproof materials or sealant on the inner walls of the basement. There are several waterproof sealant varieties available in the market. Some of the best ones include silicate sealant, waterproof concrete, etc. Interior waterproofing will provide full-fledged protection from external conditions unless your basement walls have already been suffering from some chronic condition.

More suited for:

Interior waterproofing is more suited for minor issues. If your basement faces small cracks in the walls or small water leakages, you should go for interior waterproofing. But in the case of major issues, go for any of the other two options.

Pros

It is light on your pocket.

It is a straightforward and easy process.

Cons

In most cases, it will turn out to be a temporary solution.

Exterior waterproofing

For exterior waterproofing, you will need to dig deep around the basement walls. Then the walls are coated with waterproof material on the external side, and that is why it is known as exterior waterproofing. The same procedure makes it difficult, in fact, almost impossible to be done on the already constructed houses. It is better to look for other options if you are observing water retention problems in your basement.

Remember, this method is prevention, not a solution.

Most suited for:

Exterior waterproofing is ideal for a house that is yet to be constructed. Those who are planning to get their basements waterproofed beforehand should go for exterior basement waterproofing services in Charleston.

Pros

Prevents entry of any kind of water.

Prevents mold and mildew growth.

Cons

A very costly process.

A very time-consuming process.

Highly dangerous and almost impossible to be done on a constructed house.

Water drainage

Water drainage is a solution, not prevention. It solves the water flooding problem by pumping or draining the water. But it won’t prevent the entry of more water in the future. For that, you will need to get some additional purposes.

To drain the water out of your basement, you need to install a sump pump, not a child’s play. You should hire professionals for this task. Make sure they drain the water and adequately dispose of it at the right place. Pouring the water anywhere near the house’s foundation will lead to flooding of the water right back into the basement.

Most suited for:

In case, your basement has gotten flooded with water, then this is the best option available. Draining the water using a sump pump is the only solution to your basement problem.

Pros

The only method to remove the existing water.

Not very heavy on your pocket.

Cons

It requires the usage of heavy-duty equipment. Beware of electric problems.

Unprofessional workers can cause dire consequences.