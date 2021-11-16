Top 10 reasons for the popularity of online betting apps in India

Published Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 11:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Betting has a long history in India and the internet has opened new prospects for those people who love to bet online. You can choose an online betting app in India and start betting from the comfort of your home if you have access to the internet. At present, there are numerous apps available that are highly popular amongst online betting players. As compared to offline betting, online betting gives you many advantages and is growing at a high pace. Thus, in this article, we are giving you the top 10 reasons for the high popularity of online betting apps in India.

Why online betting apps are popular in India?

1. Save time to visit the brick and mortar casino

In the case of online betting, there is no need to go to the venue for attending or betting in casino games. You can place bets from your mobile by using online betting apps without wasting your traveling time to visit the traditional brick-and-mortar casino.

2. Emerging as the best option for entertainment

During the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, people were looking for various entertainment options and online betting become their favorite. It emerge as one of the best ways to time pass at home during the lockdown and bet on online games. This entertains the people as well as gives them opportunities to win money and rewards.

3. No hidden price

When you decide to visit the brick and mortar to place a bet then you will spend some money as well in traveling, having snacks or drinks. But, now people prefer to use the online betting app in India that has no hidden price and it gives them a better picture of the money they spent on betting online.

4. Investing funds and Sign-up process is easy

One more reason behind the popularity of online betting apps in India is the easy sign-up process and investing funds. It takes a few minutes only to sign up and invest an amount in the betting app account. Players also get different payment options such as credit or debit cards, e-wallets, UPI, online bank transfers, and others for depositing and withdrawing money. Hence, all the process is easy in online betting apps in comparison to offline betting where you have to wait a long to deposit and withdraw money.

5. A wide array of games is available

The best thing about online casinos is that there is a wide range of games available. Players play slots, blackjack, poker, and other games as per their choice. As the world of online betting has released up new opportunities that’s why players have an awesome gaming experience.

6. Greater payouts

Like brick and mortar casino owners, online betting app in India or websites do not have to maintain overhead prices for venues, sitting areas, and others. That’s why they pay higher payouts and more chances to win more by investing less.

7. High bonus and rewards

Like greater payouts, online betting apps are also popular amongst the players because they offer high bonuses and rewards. In many apps, when players sign up then they receive a welcome bonus, cashback, free spins, other bonuses after completing the streak, and many more. Players also get the referral points or amount that makes it more exciting and interesting.

8. Safety and reliability

Many people believe that offline betting is much safer than online betting but it is not so. Online betting also offers great security and is reliable to use. All the players have to do is choose a reliable betting app that has an authorized license. On the other hand, people after reading customer reviews and analyzing ratings prefer online apps more.

9. It avoids interruptions of the game

When players place a bet online in an app then it lets them focus on the bet. But in offline betting players may get disturbed because of the unnecessary noise of the other players. Hence, online betting app in India becoming more popular because players have to open the app on their mobiles and place bets with full focus.

10. Your winning strategy remain secret

In offline betting, players may feel uncomfortable placing bets because of the fear of the revelation of their winning strategy. An offline bookie may figure out your betting strategies and use them to gain a benefit over you. So, in the case of online betting apps, your winning strategy or method is not exposed to anyone.

Final words

With the passage of time, online betting apps in India have gained an outstanding reputation. There are many people who place bets every day and win real money as well. Also, there are countless attractions of betting virtually from numerous betting options to the benefit of not revealing your individuality. It helps people to keep themselves entertained from their comfort zone. But, always be careful before choosing the betting app and ensure that it has the best features such as customer support, authenticity, authorized license, good ratings, and others. Apart from this, after going through his article hopefully, you will understand well the reasons for the popularity of online betting apps in India.

Story by Lucas MacDonald

Related



