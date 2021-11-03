Tom Segura and Della Mae are coming to town

Both Tom Segura and Della Mae will be coming to Charlottesville in November and you’ll want to catch each show to enjoy an assortment of entertainment. Tom Segura will be providing the comic relief that everyone needs during these times while Della Mae will offer a musical delight that will sweep you away.

Tom Segura

Tom Segura will be performing at the Paramount Theatre of Charlottesville on November 14, 2021, at 7 PM. He is a candid comedian that says what needs to be said and doesn’t hold back. Listen to his honest stories that have been transformed into hilarious narratives.

You may have already come across Tom in his Netflix specials that include Completely Normal, Mostly Stories, Disgraceful, and Ball Hog. He’s also done a couple of podcasts, which include 2 Bears 1 Cave, and Your Mom’s House. He has also appeared as a guest on other podcasts and the Colbert and Conan TV shows.

Della Mae

Della Mae will be performing at the Southern Café & Music Hall in Charlottesville at 8:00 PM on November 14, 2021. The concert will feature new music from Headlight, which is the fourth album they have released. Della Mae is presenting new songs to celebrate surviving these tough times and it is the first time that they have played together in a year and a half.

The album is a collaborative piece of work that features many guest musicians that contribute with instruments such as electric guitar, drums, and keyboards. Headlight offers a dynamic sound and was tracked in Nashville at Sound Emporium Studios. The songs each tell a different story with a kinetic energy that reveals personal details about situations they have experienced. The first song, Headlight, for example, delivers a potent message that covers persevering even when faced with adversity.

When you listen to the group singing you can feel the deep sense of purpose they have had since they first got together. The Boston group was first formed in 2009 with hopes of breaking into the bluegrass scene that was mostly male-dominated up to that point.

The group wants to change the conversation in terms of the treatment of women and to provide this message through song and stories. Della Mae has teamed up with the US State Department throughout the years and has traveled to more than 30 countries intending to help improve opportunities for women across the world. The backbone of this all-female band is to advocate for the rights of women and they do it through touring with their music and through public service work. They believe that the combination of both is the best way to make a difference.

Enjoy a beautiful night of music with Della Mae and get out of your comfort zone with the rip-roaring comedy of Tom Segura. Tickets for both events are for sale now. You can find out more about the pricing and availability at Cheapo Ticketing.

Story by Steven Gallagher

