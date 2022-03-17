Three fallen Virginia law enforcement officers honored by Point 27

Global nonprofit Point 27 recently honored two fallen Virginia law enforcement officers and a civilian campus security officer who died this year in the line of duty.

Those honored: Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who were fatally shot Feb. 1, and Portsmouth deputy sheriff Malek Majzoub, who died Jan. 15, from complications of COVID-19 contracted through exposure on duty.

To honor these officers, Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to their respective agencies for their partners and the officers serving closely with him, and scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Necklaces for their family members.

Based in Richmond, Point 27 is headed by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd.

“It is tragic that these officers and their families sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute their courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice of these heroes for others.”

In late 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families. Since 2014, Point 27 has gifted more than 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, more than 220,000 to law enforcement officers, and 29,000 Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to bereaved families of fallen members of the military and law enforcement.

“Since 2018, the numbers and nature of reported line-of-duty deaths have made alarming turns. Not only have the line-of-duty deaths increased dramatically, especially last year and this year with the border crisis and the number of COVID-19 officer deaths; but the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” Dodd said.

“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone” Dodd said.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags; and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed. Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength encourages these officers and the families of the fallen, who are making and have made tremendous sacrifice for their communities.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tags is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Dodd served 27 years and four deployments in the military. After his military retirement, he founded Point 27, in 2014, to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags, that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans.

Since, at the request of the law enforcement community, the outreach has expanded to include the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for law enforcement officers.

Point 27 has distributed hundreds of thousands of Shields of Strength including high-volume gifts in partnership with the national organizations: Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for [military] Survivors (TAPS), Patriot Guard Riders, Carry The Load and the Gary Sinise Foundation.