The best companies for auto rental options at a low price

Published Saturday, May. 29, 2021, 4:01 pm

When planning a vacation, traveling for business, or needing transportation while your vehicle is in the shop, there are many reputable rental car companies to choose from. Rental car companies are great for short-term needs. Depending on the reason for the trip and the budget, you will have many options to choose from.

If you are renting a car for a tropical vacation, you may want to splurge to get a convertible or jeep. As you drive around your vacation destination, you will be able to enjoy the sunshine with the top down, the ocean air, and get the best views of the palm trees.

If you are renting a car for business purposes, a luxury option may be the best choice. With a luxury car, you can show off to your clients and ride in style.

If you are renting a car as a short-term rental because your car is in the shop after an accident, the most economical vehicle may be the most suitable for your needs.

No matter what the reason for the rental is, try these car rental companies.

Advantage Rent A Car

If you want to have an auto rental advantage, look into Advantage Rent A Car. Many of the Advantage Rent A Car locations are in metros and close to major US airports. This rental car company has an array of vehicles and is the best-discounted car rental company. When you rent from Advantage, you can be confident that you are getting a quality vehicle that has been maintained over time. You can drive around with ease knowing this.

Hertz Car Rental

This reputable car company has won awards for being one of the cleanest car companies. Hertz has locations near airports but also in some US cities. Hertz has thousands of sites throughout the US. Hertz has a loyalty program where you can earn points for future deals.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

You may be familiar with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the car rental company that will come pick you up wherever you are. In addition to this service, Enterprise has thousands of options at US Airports and other areas throughout the company. This company prides itself on excellent service, clean cars, and reliable vehicles.

Budget Car Rental

Budget Car Rental is a company offering high discounts on their rentals. This company provides the most cost-effective rates and has discounts available through different affiliates like AARP, AAA, and Costco. The majority of this company’s fleet is in the Economy Car Rental arena, but they also have great Luxury Car options available for rental.

Avis Car Rental

This company is headquartered in New Jersey. Avis offers locations at major airports and in cities across the country. You may not realize that Avis is the parent company to Budget Rent a Car, Budget Truck Rentals, and ZipCar. The excellent service you receive from Avis should be experienced across their brands.

Rent a car with ease

Although many of these rental car companies categorize themselves as discounted and Budget, you will still receive a clean, fully functional car and have great service during the transaction for the rental. There are many options for rental in each city, especially around the airport areas. If you need to rent a car shortly after stepping off the plane, it is best to compare pricing at all of the rental car companies to ensure you are receiving the best pricing. If you save money for the rental, you may be able to afford the upgraded rental car you’ve always wanted.

