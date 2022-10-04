Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about

The smallest grain in the world provides nutrition, is gluten-free and a drought resistant ancient grain.

Teff is great for vegans looking for a source of protein and iron, farmers seeking diversity and investors considering options.

“Exploring the Potential Use of Teff as an Alternative Grain Crop in Virginia” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from noon to 12:50 p.m. at the L. Douglas Wilder Building, Room 300, 1 Hayden Dr., Virginia State University.

This STEAM-H Seminar is an opportunity to learn more about the annual, warm-season grain which has been a staple in Ethiopia since ancient times. Demand for teff in the United States is increasing, according to a press release, for its nutritional value.

To attend remotely, registration is required.

“While additional research is needed to address the establishment, harvesting, threshing and processing of the grain, it is a promising crop for Virginia,” Dr. Wondi Mersie, Associate Dean and Director of Research at Virginia State University College of Agriculture, said in the press release.

On Friday, Dr. A. Ozzie Abaye, professor of School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, will discuss experiments conducted in Blacksburg and Steeles Tavern. Brown and white teff varieties were produced and tested to evaluate quality in both locations. According to the press release, field and laboratory tests revealed teff’s potential as an alternative grain crop in Virginia.