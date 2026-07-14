Harrisonburg: New work-zone speed limits go into effect on I-81 next week

The work-zone speed limit on Interstate 81 in the Harrisonburg area will be reduced from 60 to 55 miles per hour beginning Monday, July 20.

The 55-mph speed limit will affect northbound and southbound traffic between about mile marker 242 and 248.

The new speed limit will be in place 24/7 due to construction of the I-81 widening project.

VDOT, in a release, noted that during the week of July 20-24, drivers should also be alert for travel-lane shifts on the southern end of the work zone (about mile marker 242 to 244).

This portion of I-81 extends from one mile south of Exit 243 at Pleasant Valley to the area adjacent to Rocktown High School.

Both directions of I-81 traffic will shift toward the right and begin using part of the recently widened right shoulders.

Northbound and southbound I-81 will have nighttime and overnight single-lane closures for line-marking operations on the southern portion of the work zone during the week of July 20-24.

Shoulder strengthening and shoulder widening operations will then move to the northern and middle parts of the work zone (about mile marker 244 to 248).

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