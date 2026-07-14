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Home Lynchburg: Driver suffers gunshot wound while assaulting female passenger
Virginia

Lynchburg: Driver suffers gunshot wound while assaulting female passenger

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg
Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Lynchburg Police found a man who had been shot while driving before crashing his car, then learned that he had apparently been assaulting a female passenger – and from what police seem to be saying, the gun went off during the assault.

This all went down around 8 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Street, per a release from the Lynchburg PD.

First responders at the scene located one adult male and one adult female who were the only occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The adult male, found to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female was checked for injuries by medics on scene.

Officers were able to determine that, prior to the crash, the male driver was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner while reportedly assaulting the female.

During the incident, the male suffered a gunshot wound.

The male has been identified as Corey Beaddles, 32, of Campbell County, who was arrested and charged with assault and battery, reckless driving, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

The release reported that the PD is not seeking any additional suspects in this case.

The Lynchburg Police Department urges anyone with information that may assist in this case to contact the PD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com, via the P3 app on a mobile device, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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