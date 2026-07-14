Donate
Donate
Home The new UVA president is getting things moving toward MAGA-fication
Virginia

The new UVA president is getting things moving toward MAGA-fication

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva rotunda
Photo: © Bram/stock.adobe.com

The news wafting out of the ivory tower at the University of Virginia on Monday has it that the new MAGA president over there, Scott Beardsley, has appointed a committee to “assist him in developing a long-term strategic plan for the University.”

God help us all.

Abigail Spanberger had her chance, but being a good centrist Democrat, she chose, as usual, not to rock the boat.

ICYMI

This long-term vision thing is where the MAGAs appointed by Glenn Youngkin who sacked Jim Ryan in time to rush a sham search process to end up with a guy with a nights and weekends Ph.D. are getting their wish.

Per a release from the school’s PR team:

The committee’s charge includes building on the ideas and suggestions Beardsley has gathered during his “Grounds for Conversation” listening and learning tour, a series of conversations with people across the UVA community, which began shortly after he took office in January and will continue this fall. 

The release also tells us that “Beardsley will meet with the committee this summer to lock in its agenda and scope, ensuring work begins in August as the fall semester opens.”

This isn’t just a dog-and-pony show; what is being sold to you here is a process that will guide the course of action at the University of Virginia for “decades to come,” per Beardsley, in a quote highlighted in the release.

“I’m grateful to this committee for helping shape a strategic plan rooted in our community’s highest aspirations,” Beardsley said. “Together, we will write the next chapter of this incredible university and amplify our global impact and mission of education, research, patient care and public service.”

The release tells us that the committee will build what it does on the foundation of similar reviews undertaken by Teresa Sullivan in 2013 and by Ryan in 2019.

The process “will also be shaped by Beardsley’s strategic assessment of the University and the challenges and opportunities facing higher education today.”

The goal is to have a final plan for review by the UVA Board of Visitors in April.

That’s the same group of feckless simps that rubberstamped the appointment of Beardsley earlier this year.

Spanberger is complicit in this MAGA-fication of UVA.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Letter to UVA President details concerns about culture in UVA Softball program
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

interstate 81
Local

Harrisonburg: New work-zone speed limits go into effect on I-81 next week

Chris Graham
spotsylvania plane crash
Virginia

Spotsylvania County: One man dead in small plane crash at local airport

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday near Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania County.

lynchburg
Virginia

Lynchburg: Driver suffers gunshot wound while assaulting female passenger

Chris Graham

Lynchburg Police found a man who had been shot while driving before crashing his car, then learned that he had apparently been assaulting a female passenger – and from what police seem to be saying, the gun went off during the assault.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local

Albemarle County: Keswick man wanted in domestic situation arrested after pursuit

Chris Graham
john mcguire
U.S. & World

John McGuire takes lead on birthright citizenship with new legislation

Chris Graham
tony schiavone aew
Etc.

AEW ‘Dynamite’ returns to Norfolk for Wednesday, Sept. 16 show

Chris Graham
police car
Local

RISE Greene County to raise issue at BOS meeting with Sheriff’s Office working with ICE

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status