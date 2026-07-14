The new UVA president is getting things moving toward MAGA-fication

The news wafting out of the ivory tower at the University of Virginia on Monday has it that the new MAGA president over there, Scott Beardsley, has appointed a committee to “assist him in developing a long-term strategic plan for the University.”

God help us all.

Abigail Spanberger had her chance, but being a good centrist Democrat, she chose, as usual, not to rock the boat.

ICYMI

This long-term vision thing is where the MAGAs appointed by Glenn Youngkin who sacked Jim Ryan in time to rush a sham search process to end up with a guy with a nights and weekends Ph.D. are getting their wish.

Per a release from the school’s PR team:

The committee’s charge includes building on the ideas and suggestions Beardsley has gathered during his “Grounds for Conversation” listening and learning tour, a series of conversations with people across the UVA community, which began shortly after he took office in January and will continue this fall.

The release also tells us that “Beardsley will meet with the committee this summer to lock in its agenda and scope, ensuring work begins in August as the fall semester opens.”

This isn’t just a dog-and-pony show; what is being sold to you here is a process that will guide the course of action at the University of Virginia for “decades to come,” per Beardsley, in a quote highlighted in the release.

“I’m grateful to this committee for helping shape a strategic plan rooted in our community’s highest aspirations,” Beardsley said. “Together, we will write the next chapter of this incredible university and amplify our global impact and mission of education, research, patient care and public service.”

The release tells us that the committee will build what it does on the foundation of similar reviews undertaken by Teresa Sullivan in 2013 and by Ryan in 2019.

The process “will also be shaped by Beardsley’s strategic assessment of the University and the challenges and opportunities facing higher education today.”

The goal is to have a final plan for review by the UVA Board of Visitors in April.

That’s the same group of feckless simps that rubberstamped the appointment of Beardsley earlier this year.

Spanberger is complicit in this MAGA-fication of UVA.

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