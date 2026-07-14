John McGuire takes lead on birthright citizenship with new legislation

Sentient department store mannequin John McGuire, who seems to think he’s going to cruise to re-election in the Fifth District, is out there brazenly introducing a bill that even some in the red meat-eating MAGA base might have issues with.

The MAGA sycophant last week introduced something he’s calling the Birthright Citizenship Clarification Act, which would put into law the Donald Trump executive order limiting birthright citizenship that was, shockingly, struck down by the Trump Court last month.

McGuire’s bill would amend an Immigration and Nationality Act provision that states that any person born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction automatically acquires U.S. citizenship at birth.

Going one step further, the bill would also strike citizenship for those who are children of a mother with lawful temporary presence and a father without citizenship.

“American citizenship is a privilege, and an honor that must be protected,” McGuire said in a statement.

“For too long, foreign nationals have exploited the process of birthright citizenship through loopholes like birth tourism, devaluing what it means to be an American,” McGuire said.

The bill was introduced on July 9, and referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

No hearings are on the schedule for the legislation at this writing.

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