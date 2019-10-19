Ted & Co’s ‘We Won This Now’ to be staged at Bridgewater College

Ted & Company TheaterWorks will present Bridgewater College’s Fall Spiritual Focus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Boitnott Room at the College. The performance is free and open to the public.

We Own This Now, a play by Alison Brookins, stars Ted Swartz and Michelle Milne. The play looks at love of land, loss of land and what it means to “own” something.

The play provides a starting point for further conversation: What does it mean to “own” something? What is the relationship between “owning” and “taking”—and what is the relationship between “ownership” and (taking) responsibility?

Swartz, a writer, actor and producer who combines theater and a seminary education, has been in the business for more than 20 years. He is owner and creative director of Ted & Company TheaterWorks, a professional touring company based in Harrisonburg, Va. He serves as the executive director of the Center for Art, Humor and Soul (CAHS).

Swartz is the creator or co-creator of more than 14 shows, which he performs across the United States and around the globe. He is also co-author of the book Laughter is Sacred Space.

Milne, an actor and movement director, has worked as a performer, director, writer and educator across the country.

She has appeared as supervisor McCrae in the sci-fi television show pilot Decktechs. Her original piece about the U.S.-Mexico border, For Those Who Cannot Fly, premiered in San Francisco; she is expanding that piece for further touring under the title Edge Effects.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 students.

