Suspect being sought in attempted armed robbery in Craigsville

Published Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 5:40 pm

A suspect is at large following the attempted armed robbery of the Craigsville IGA Saturday night.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Craigsville IGA at 8:15 p.m. An unidentified male reportedly entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen running west from the store. The suspect did not get money from the store prior to fleeing.

The male suspect is described as a white male, wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black and white mask, and a black and yellow toboggan.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating this suspect. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Chandler with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers #800-322-2017.