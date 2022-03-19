Susan Swecker re-elected chair of Virginia Democratic Party

Susan Swecker was re-elected as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia on Saturday. Swecker won re-election with 80 percent of the vote.

“I am incredibly grateful to Virginia Democrats for putting their faith in me to continue to lead the Party as we move forward. We have made so much progress as a Party and Commonwealth over the last seven years, and now is the time to protect and build upon that progress,” Swecker said. “I am again thankful to all who supported my campaign and all who support Virginia Democrats in our mission to make a stronger, fairer Commonwealth. Onward. ”

