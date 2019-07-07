Suns holding first-round picks Jerome, Johnson out of Summer League

From the Head Scratching News Department: the Phoenix Suns have decided to hold out first-round draft picks Ty Jerome and Cam Johnson from participating in the NBA Summer League, because of lack of practice.

Considering that the Summer League is about giving teams a chance to get an early look at their new guys, this makes a lot of sense.

“After careful consideration, they will not participate in the summer league games,” Suns general manager James Jones saide. “They have not had the adequate opportunities to practice and train with our team. We are excited to have them with us and look forward to seeing them play this upcoming season.”

Summer League is there to give rookies opportunities to practice and train with their new teams, so, whatever.

The more you read about this Suns franchise, the more you feel sorry for him that he ended up there. Literally anywhere else, maybe aside from the Washington Wizards, and he’s in good shape.

Phoenix, 19-63 in 2018-2019, has posted just one winning season since its last playoff appearance in 2009-2010.

Drafting a shooting guard when your best player, Devin Booker, is a shooting guard, and then drafting a point guard ahead of spending $51 million on a free-agent point guard, Ricky Rubio, are among the reasons why you see the Suns in eternal rebuild mode.

Anyway, welcome to the NBA, Ty.

Story by Chris Graham

