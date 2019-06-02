Student club at Virginia Tech works to enrich lives through assistive devices, technology

“That motto is not just something you say every day, but a philosophy you carry with you during time at Virginia Tech and after graduation,” said Denise, who received an animal science degree in 1995 and a degree from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in 1999. “This incident has made it so that we focus on the positive. We focus on serving each other, serving our family, serving our community. It’s definitely had a profound effect on us.”

It’s been three years since “the incident,” when Denise, out for her Sunday morning run, was struck from behind by an SUV traveling at 60 mph. Denise lay in a field for more than an hour before she was found and flown to a trauma hospital. She spent the next 40 days in a hospital, and continues even now to recover from several strokes, traumatic brain injury, several broken vertebrae in her neck and back, and other orthopedic and internal traumas.

“When Denise left physical therapy, she was walking,” Benjamin said. “Now she’s running. She’s swimming. She can carry a 75-pound weight across the gym, and so she can carry our kids. It may not look the same, but we’ve learned that you can do whatever you want to do.”

Benjamin played an important role, using his expertise developed at Tech to develop nutritional strategies and exercise approaches for Denise that helped her build her physical capacity to augment her therapy.

On the last day of April 2019, the Todericos returned to campus to pass the wisdom earned on that journey along to a younger class of Hokies, while in turn being served by Tech’s Quality of Life Plus club.

“You guys have the opportunity to change people’s lives,” Benjamin Toderico told a nutrition and physical performance class while standing poolside in War Memorial Hall.

As he spoke to the class, members of the Quality of Life Plus club worked nearby to complete final adjustments to a device that would let Denise, whose right arm is still immobile in a sling, paddle a canoe using her left arm and both feet.

Quality of Life Plus, or QL+ for short, is a student organization with a mission to improve the quality of life of community members and those who have served through innovation in prostheses, medical devices, and assistive technologies.

The Virginia Tech chapter of the national organization began as a senior design project but has blossomed into a student organization that regularly takes on “challengers,” or individuals for whom the QL+ team designs and builds devices to enrich their lives.

In addition to the paddling device for Denise, the club has designed a holder that provides assistance when reeling a fishing rod from a wheelchair, a device to help an individual zip his or her pants with one hand, and an adaptable and transferable miniature golf course with clubs for people of all disabilities at NeuroRestorative in Blacksburg.

“That I may serve is the whole basis of this club,” said Mackenzie Lewis, who when the Todericos visited was a senior majoring in human development and family science. “We target people in the community who need specialized health equipment.”