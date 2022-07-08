Storm cleanup will be assisted by city of Staunton starting July 18

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonAssistance by the city of Staunton in cleaning up from the impact of severe storms that came through Staunton the afternoon of July 6 will begin July 18.

Public works crews will continue to clear public rights of way and city properties next week, according to a press release from the city. The following week, public works will assist residents with clean up of storm-related brush, vegetative waste and fallen trees. Cleanup will not include heavy waste, refuse or trash, but these materials will be accepted at the Augusta County Landfill.

The city will release more information about brush pickup on its website next week.


Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.