Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
stink bugs making their way indoors in mid atlantic region
Local

Stink bugs making their way indoors in Mid-Atlantic region

News Desk
Last updated:

virginia tech logo 2022As the weather gets colder in the Mid-Atlantic region, the brown marmorated stink bug is making its appearance in homes as they ride out the colder months by hiding out in doors, windows, cracks and other small openings.

Adults tend to aggregate into groups when arriving at overwinter sites, creating nuisance problems for homeowners, says Kevin Rice, the director of the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech.

In the spring and summer, these insects feed on a wide variety of fruit and vegetable crops.

“I have focused on novel trap design for monitoring brown marmorated stink bugs and quantifying their movement patterns among landscapes,” Rice said. “I’m currently collaborating with a team of engineers and entomologists to use UV lasers and UAV to track brown marmorated stink bug movement among different landscapes.”

Rice said there is also hope that biological control agents may help control the bugs. In 2014, a small parasitoid named the Samurai wasp was discovered attacking brown marmorated stink bug eggs. This wasp was not introduced to the United States by scientists, but rather made the voyage on its own from Asia.

There, samurai wasps kill up to 70 percent of brown marmorated stink bug eggs.

Since their unexpected arrival in the U.S., the samurai wasp has spread across the Mid-Atlantic and might be responsible for reduced brown marmorated stink bug populations.

For homeowners, other Virginia Tech researchers found a simple way to trap them using an aluminum pan, light, and dish soap, shown in the video below.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Amtrak
, ,

On the rail: Amtrak routes in Virginia see record ridership for two months
Rebecca Barnabi
massey cancer center
,

Massey scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
News Desk

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment.

vcu murder
,

VCU Police asking public for leads in 2021 murder of student murdered taking out trash
News Desk

VCU student Cody Woodson was taking out his trash on April 5, 2021, when he was gunned down in front of a home on Gilmer Street in Richmond.

uva football
,

‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games
Scott Ratcliffe
uva basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: UVA hoops single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 12
Sports Desk
tony elliott
,

Tony Elliott lays down the law: ‘This is a new direction going forward’
Chris Graham
glenn youngkin

Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor
Chris Graham