Staunton to begin fall leaf collection schedule next week

The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, but away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup(s).

The city will not attempt to collect leaf piles containing debris as they can damage the machinery.

Pickup dates can be determined using the map below. Each zone is scheduled for two pickup periods; however, winter events and other priorities may take precedence. Collection will continue through mid-January, and leaf collection will not occur on City holidays, including Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Individual street schedules will not be provided.

The city will compost the leaves collected and also provide them to local farms for composting.

Any questions about the program can be directed to Public Works at 540.332.3892.

