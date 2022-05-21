Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 23-27

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching, May 23 – June 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit 35, westbound – Partial closure of off-ramp for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting and recoating of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (May 29).

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over railway between Route 600 (Rumsey Road) and Route 772 (Boys Home Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (May 29).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 177 to 174, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, May 23 – June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 191 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exit 205 – Northbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 623 (Farmhouse Road) and Island Lane, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, May 23 – June 29 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for fog light maintenance on Afton Mountain, Monday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, May 23 – June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 232 rest area, northbound – Daily parking restrictions for paving operations, May 27 – June 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermittent rest area closures May 27 – ­­­June 2 for on- or off-ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 232 rest area, southbound – Daily parking restrictions for paving operations Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Intermittent rest area closures Thursday for on- or off-ramp paving.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 217, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of pavement markers, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Single lane closures for utility work between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Dick Huff Lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 23.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane) and Route 709 (Smoky Row Road), May 23 – June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek, May 31 – July 28. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations through June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing at the bridges over Blacks Run and Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2, excluding Memorial Day weekend.

Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations through June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 340 and Route 611 (Clearview Road), Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching through Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2. Shoulder closures during daylight hours.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Brief overnight lane closures northbound for loading/unloading equipment, 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 11 (Congress Street) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 10.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for mowing operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 310, northbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

*UPDATE* Exit 313, southbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Exit 315, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Exit 323, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound off-ramp closed through Monday night. Southbound off-ramp closed through Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Clarke County line and Route 645 (Airport Road), Saturday night (May 21) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Single lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway between Route 610 (Fairfield Lane) and Shepherds Mill Road, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Frederick County line and West Virginia state line, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Route 669 (Highland Corners Road) and Route 340/277 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Sunday night (May 22) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Routes 7, 7 Business, 50, 255, and 340, Monday through from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Manassas Run and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for mowing operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation control between Clarke County line and Route 661 (Fairground Road), Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

