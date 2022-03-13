Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for week of March 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 10, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 159, Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mile marker 10 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane closures for maintenance of bridges over CSX railway, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 45 to 47, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 629, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 183, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 174 to 189, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections at various locations, Sunday through Wednesday nights (March 13-16) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 180 to 195, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion March 25.

Exit 205, northbound and southbound – On and off-ramp shoulders closed 24/7. Occasional ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Brief eastbound and westbound closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Sunday (March 13) between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed March 14-18 between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek tributary. Motorists can access Route 11 just north and south of the work zone.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for soil-boring operations, March 15-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control just east of Route 220 (Potomac River Road) for soil-boring operations, March 15-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 90 to 93, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures for inspection of Route 285 overpass bridge, Sunday through Wednesday nights (March 13-16) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 230 including exit 213, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge-approach repairs at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion March 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for soil-boring operations, March 13-24 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 222 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for inspection of Route 254 overpass bridge, Sunday through Wednesday nights (March 13-16) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Brief road closures (15 minutes or less) for overhead utility work between Route 632 (Shalom Road) and Route 933 (Conner Road), Sunday (March 20) between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed beginning March 15 between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 317, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for utility work, Sunday (March 13) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 678 (Burnt Church Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

*NEW* Route 635 (High Street, Middletown) – Shoulder closures for sign installation work near intersection with Commerce Street, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed through May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Various roads – Be alert for shoulder closures and work vehicles for utility work on Routes 795, 796, 797, 1245 and 1246 just north of Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.