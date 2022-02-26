Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for Feb. 28-March 4

Published Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) and Highland County line for maintenance of Jackson River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures for removal or installation of concrete barriers. Southbound off-ramp to Route 606 (Raphine Road) closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound off-ramp closed 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Northbound on-ramp from Route 606 closed 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Ramp shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Overnight I-81 ramp closures at exit 205 for removal or installation of concrete barriers. Southbound I-81 off-ramp to Route 606 closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound I-81 off-ramp closed 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Northbound I-81 on-ramp from Route 606 closed 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge-approach repairs at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for sign work approaching Route 250 interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Brief full closures (15 minutes or less) for utility work at various locations between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for soil-boring operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 240, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brief closures eastbound and westbound for utility work in the area of Route 979 (Mount Hermon Road/Solsburg Road), Sunday (February 27) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 42 (North Main Street) and Holly Hill Street, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 1982 (Mill Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Big Oak Lane and the Luray town limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 3.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 4.

*NEW* Route 11 (Millwood Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 633 (Klines Mill Road) and Route 735 (Salem Church Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 4.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 678 (Burnt Church Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

*NEW* Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed March 2-May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 10.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single-lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) for maintenance of Shenandoah River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) for maintenance of bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.