Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 11-15
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of Jackson River bridge, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for painting of Route 42 and Jefferson Street bridges, July 11 – 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of railway bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*NEW* Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, July 11 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, July 11 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*NEW* Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, July 11 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Ashwood Drive) and Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 191, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 Business (Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Jefferson Street and Campbell Lane for rock and soil testing, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Lexington city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) for inspection of Route 11 bridge, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday night.
*NEW* Exit 91, eastbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 218 to 214, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday night.
*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 256 overpass bridge, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 237, northbound – No lane closures, but be alert for vehicles stopped in right-of-way for soil and rock testing, Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 709 (Smoky Row Road) and Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 29.
Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through July 28. Follow posted detour.
*NEW* Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 926 (River Bend Road) for paving operations, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 257, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but be alert for vehicles stopped in right-of-way for vegetation management and ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight and daytime shoulder closures for mowing operations and litter removal, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday (July 10).
Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 21.
*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, July 10 – August 25 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. State police will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-81, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday night.
*NEW* Mile marker 255 to 258, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 33 (Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Ott Street and Route 331 (University Boulevard) for inspection of railway bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway/Main Street, Broadway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1415 (Early Drive) and Route 259 (Lee Street), July 12 – 22 nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 259/42 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1409 (Louisa Street) and Holly Hill Street for inspection of bridge over Linville Creek, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1701 (Washington Avenue) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road), July 10 – August 25 nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of July 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
*NEW* Route 340 Business – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Leaksville Road) and Route 615 (Rockingham Drive) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 266 to 269, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for sinkhole repairs, 7 p.m. Tuesday until work is complete. Work may extend into Wednesday and may require closure of both northbound lanes. In the event of weather, repairs will take place Wednesday night.
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 291 to 293, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 646 overpass bridge, Sunday night (July 10) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.
Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Congress Street/Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 211 (Old Cross Road) and Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) for ditch cleaning operations, July 12 – August 5 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
Route 11/55 (Massanutten Street) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 11/55 (King Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 29.
*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 675 (Wolf Gap Road) and Route 768 (Union Church Road) for inspection of Stoney Creek bridge, Monday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
*NEW* Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway/Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 754 (Laurel Hill Way) and Warren County line, July 11 – August 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 21.
Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 21.
*NEW* Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for Cedar Creek bridge inspection, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022.
*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Brief northbound and southbound closures between Route 739 (Fox Drive) and Exeter Drive for utility work, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 635 (Pierce Road) – Road closed through Wednesday for bridge work one mile north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 300 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 29.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.