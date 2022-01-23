Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 24-28

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 16 including exit 14, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along I-64 and interchange off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 15, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Jackson River and railway, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 – Flagger traffic control between Clifton Forge and Iron Gate for inspection of bridge over Jackson River and railway, Saturday (January 29) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57 including exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along I-64 and interchange off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 180A, southbound – Off-ramp narrowed due to inspection of I-81 bridge over ramp, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control in the area of I-81 interchange at Natural Bridge/Fancy Hill for bridge inspection, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Branch Potomac River, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 28.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 626 (Pecks Lane) and Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) for maintenance of bridge over Strait Creek, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Overnight single-lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 97 to 98 and exit 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along I-64 and interchange off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 693 (Butter Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 239 to 241, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 257 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 240, southbound – Mobile left lane closure for pavement work, Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for survey and inspection work, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 710 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) – Closed January 27-30 just west of Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Detour in place.

*NEW* Route 723 (Eldon Yates Road) – Closed January 24-27 just west of Route 768 (Donovan Drive) for railroad crossing repairs. Detour in place.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

*UPDATE* Route 647 (Aylor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1025 (Harmon Place) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 28. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 1313 (Ambrose Drive) – Shoulder closures between Route 1312 (Clarke-Ville Drive) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 3.

*UPDATE* Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through February 3.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.