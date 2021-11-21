Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 22-Dec. 3

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220, November 30-December 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 25, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Sioux Avenue, November 30-December 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42, November 30-December 3 during daylight and overnight hours.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Market Avenue) – Shoulder closures between Route 220 Business (Verge Street) and Route 1706 (Commerce Avenue) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures between Clarke Lane and Iron Ore Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for slope repairs, November 29-December 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 205, southbound – Flagger traffic control around intersection between I-81 ramps and Route 606 (Raphine Road), November 22-24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right-lane closures for tree removal operations in the area of Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road), November 22-December 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control around intersection with I-81 southbound ramps, November 22-24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River Bridge, 8 pm. to 7 a.m. November 29 to December 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 610 (Afton Circle) and I64, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 238, northbound – Shoulder closures along I-81 for survey work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 22 and November 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 254, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures at various locations along I-81 for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

*NEW* Exits 240, 243 and 251, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along interchange off-ramps for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Runions Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 929 (Acorn Lane) and Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for utility operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November 22-24 and November 29-30.

*NEW* Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – closed for pipe installation between Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road), 8 a.m. on November 29th to 5 p.m. on December 3. Detour in place.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Bixlers Ferry Road overpass and Route 656 (Whispering Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 283 – southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance along off-ramp to Route 42, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 317 – southbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 11 for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – northbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance north of Route 661 (Redbud Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 29 to December 3.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 17.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Lane closures at Route 645 (Airport Road) for traffic signal maintenance, November 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 697 (Morgan Road) and West Virginia state line for tree removal operations, November 22-December 3 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Brush Creek Road/Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 736 (Rossum Lane) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, November 22 – December 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. November 29 to 7 a.m. November 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closure between Route 628 (Rocky Hollow Road) and Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

