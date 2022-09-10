Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday
The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St.
Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance.
Also invited are the Staunton School Board and City Council races:
Staunton City Council candidates
- Brad Arrowood
- Erik Curren
- Michele Edwards
- Theodore Lawhorn
- Yvonne Wilson
- Alice Woods
Staunton School Board candidates
- Fontella Brown-Bundy
- Lisa Hatter
- Stephanie Mason
- Kristin Siegel
- John Wilson
Voters will have an opportunity to hear candidates and ask follow-up questions.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and participants will have an opportunity to order food and drink before the forum.