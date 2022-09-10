Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Staunton
(© Richard – stock.adobe.com)

The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St.

Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance.

Also invited are the Staunton School Board and City Council races:

Staunton City Council candidates

  • Brad Arrowood
  • Erik Curren
  • Michele Edwards
  • Theodore Lawhorn
  • Yvonne Wilson
  • Alice Woods

Staunton School Board candidates

  • Fontella Brown-Bundy
  • Lisa Hatter
  • Stephanie Mason
  • Kristin Siegel
  • John Wilson

Voters will have an opportunity to hear candidates and ask follow-up questions.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and participants will have an opportunity to order food and drink before the forum.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.