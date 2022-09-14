Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday.
The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton. The majority of construction takes place away from existing roadways, but motorists need to be alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the site.
Crossing Way will provide a new connection between Richmond Avenue and North Frontier Drive. It will be three lanes wide, including a single through-lane in each direction and a center turn lane. There will be a 10-foot shared use path along the roadway. The project also includes a 100-space park-and-ride lot with a new transit facility.
In July, VDOT awarded an $8,147,230.74 contract to Caton Construction Group Inc. of Charlottesville. The Staunton Crossing project received $6,807,589 in SMART SCALE funding from an application submitted by the City of Staunton. Total project funding is from SMART SCALE, local contributions, federal funds and other state funds.
The project is scheduled for completion in May 2024. All work is weather permitting.