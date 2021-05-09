Squirrels sweep Saturday doubleheader, extending winning streak to four

The Richmond Flying Squirrels took both games of a doubleheader against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday at The Diamond, winning 2-0 and 9-5 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Game 1

Win: Matt Frisbee (1-0)

Loss: Matt Dennis (0-1)

Save: Patrick Ruotolo

TOG: 1:46

Box Score

In a low-scoring affair, the Richmond Flying Squirrels took the first game of the doubleheader, 2-0, thanks to an impressive Double-A debut from Matt Frisbee.

Frisbee threw five scoreless innings, collecting five strikeouts while holding Hartford to two hits.

Richmond opened the scoring in the first inning. After Heliot Ramos doubled and later pushed to third base on a groundout, David Villar rocketed his second double of the season to score Ramos and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Hartford starter Matt Dennis.

The Squirrels did not score again until the sixth inning. With Villar at second, Shane Matheny induced a fly ball to right field in foul ground that was caught, but the throw from Yard Goats’ right fielder Casey Golden sailed high at home plate and Villar scurried home safely to extend the lead to 2-0.

Patrick Ruotolo threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to notch the save. Ruotolo has four strikeouts over 3.1 innings in three appearances on the year and is one of seven pitchers for the Flying Squirrels yet to allow a run.

Frisbee and Ruotolo combined for the Flying Squirrels’ first shutout of 2021.

Game 2

Win: Luis Amaya (1-0)

Loss: Zak Baayoun (0-1)

TOG: 2:50

Attendance: 2,943

Box Score

In Game 2, a flurry of eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning boosted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a ​9-5 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

With the game at 1-1 in the fourth, Andres Angulo reached on a bunt single, and a throwing error by Yard Goats pitcher Zak Baayoun allowed two runs to score to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead. Kyle Mottice added an RBI single and Andy Sugilio brought in two runs with a single to extend the lead to 6-1.

Two batters later, Sandro Fabian lifted a three-run homer to right field, pushing the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 9-3. It was Fabian’s first home run of the season and at the Double-A level.

The Yard Goats clawed back with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings on RBI hits from Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero. Richmond scored eight runs in the fourth inning, the most runs in a single inning during the 2021 season.

Richmond reliever Matt Seelinger worked through the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run to close out the game.

The Flying Squirrels struck first in the first inning when Ramos stole third base and advanced home on a throwing error by Hartford catcher Max George.

Hartford tied the game off an RBI double from Todd Czinege in the second inning.

Richmond posted their fourth consecutive sellout with 2,493 fans at The Diamond, the maximum capacity allowed under current restrictions.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up the homestand against the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday’s game is sold out.

Following a six-game road trip to Harrisburg, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game set against the Bowie Baysox from May 18-23. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

