Spring 2019 Suter Science Seminars at EMU

The spring semester lineup of five Suter Science Seminars at Eastern Mennonite University includes presentations from experts in coastal systems, bibliotherapy, nitrogen and other topics.

The seminars are free and open to the public, and made possible by the sponsorship of the Daniel B. Suter Endowment in Biology and the co-sponsorship of supporting programs.

All seminars are in Room 106 of the Suter Science Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: The Coastal Systems: What is At Risk and What is Needed to Achieve Resilience?, Anamaria Bukvic, PhD, research assistant professor, Department of Geography, Virginia Tech. 4 p.m., SC106.

Wednesday, Feb. 13: The Journey to Address Health Disparities Among Native Americans and Indigenous Populations, John Lowe, RN, PhD, FAAN, endowed professor for health disparities research and director, Center for Indigenous Nursing Research for Health Equity, Florida State University College of Nursing. 4 p.m., SC106.

Wednesday, Feb. 27: Healing with Words: The Bibliotherapy Program at Clemson University, Windsor Westbrook Sherrill, PhD, professor of public health sciences, associate vice president for Health Research, Clemson University. 4 p.m., SC106.

Wednesday, March 27: Nitrogen Out of the Bottle: The Challenge of Managing the Genie, James Galloway, PhD, professor of environmental sciences, University of Virginia. 4 p.m., SC106.

Wednesday, April. 10: Lessons Learned in 40 Years of Study and Care of the Cancer Patient, Richard Hostetter, MD, FACS, surgical oncologist, Goshen Physicians. 4 p.m., SC106.

Named in honor of long-time EMU biology professor Daniel B. Suter (1920-2006), the Suter Endowment was established in 1986 through the generous donations of alumni and friends and currently consists of over $1 million of invested funds. EMU hopes to double the endowment in order to more adequately support distinguished faculty and to increase scholarship aid to deserving students.