Spotted lanternfly quarantine expanded into Valley, Central Virginia

The spotted lanternfly quarantine will be expanded to include the following cities and counties: Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton, Waynesboro, Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockingham, Rockbridge, Shenandoah and Wythe.

The expansion of the quarantine will take place in early-July 2022 and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is providing this advance notification so that those impacted by the expansion will be able to meet the permitting and shipping requirements of the quarantine.

The quarantine requires a permit to ensure that businesses are taking steps to guarantee regulated articles are free from spotted lanternfly. To obtain a spotted lanternfly permit, completion of an online training course is required and businesses must then apply for the permit with VDACS. Information on where to take the training, how to obtain a permit, and additional permitting steps can be found on the following webpage: www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-spotted-lanternfly.shtml

Once the quarantine has been expanded, businesses located in the cities and counties listed above, and also those located in the existing quarantine covering the City of Winchester and the Counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick, that are shipping these regulated articles to locations outside of the quarantined area must follow requirements of the spotted lanternfly quarantine.

Vontact the VDACS office at [email protected] or (804) 786-3515, or visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-spotted-lanternfly.shtml for more information regarding the Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine and how to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit.

