Special events, museum exhibits planned for arrival of 'Hamilton' in Virginia

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host exhibitions and events to coincide with Hamilton premiering at the Altria Theater in Richmond and Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

“As Virginia’s state history museum, it’s only fitting that we present special events in honor of the musical Hamilton. We couldn’t be more pleased that the ‘ten dollar Founding father’ will take over the VMHC just in time for this musical’s tour of the Commonwealth,” said VMHC President Jamie Bosket. “We have crafted exhibits that will entertain and educate our guests about Alexander Hamilton and his Virginia friends and foes, and we cannot wait to welcome the tour with the biggest fireworks of the year here in Richmond!”

The VMHC will open the new exhibition, Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and The Virginians on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Guests will discover rare artifacts related to themes from Hamilton and experience an interactive exhibition that explores Alexander Hamilton’s relations with the founding generation of Virginians. Objects on display illustrate Hamilton’s service as General George Washington’s right-hand man, his leadership at the Battle of Yorktown, his impact as Secretary of the Treasury, the scandal surrounding his affair with Maria Reynolds, and his infamous battles with Thomas Jefferson.

Additionally, a travelling graphic panel version of the exhibition will be on display at the Slover Library from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Monday, Jan. 12 for the Norfolk run of the musical.

In addition to the exhibition, the museum has planned several marquee events.

First, on Friday, October 18, the VMHC will present Founding Frenemies: An Evening with Hamilton and Jefferson, an evening of contentious conversation as “Alexander Hamilton” and “Thomas Jefferson” (Eben Kuhns and Steve Edenbo of The American Historical Theatre) debate key issues of the founding era. Following the program, attendees will get a sneak peek of Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and The Virginians.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 16, the VMHC will partner with ­­­­­the Richmond Flying Squirrels for Hamilton Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond, which will include a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza expertly choreographed to selections from the Hamilton soundtrack.

It will also be a night full of exciting family programming, including special guest, Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who stared in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Jackson is currently starring in the hit CBS sitcom Bull.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and guests can enjoy interacting with historical re-enactors in the stadium, with concessions stands available to all. Chris Jackson will be interviewed live in the stadium, and the fireworks will follow shortly after. Tickets for this event are $25 each, with special discounts available to VMHC Members and Flying Squirrels season ticket holders. A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available at $100 each, which will include a meet and greet with Chris Jackson, and special seating on the field for the fireworks.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the VMHC will present Hamilton Remix: History Meets Showbiz. Historian and Associate Professor of History at the University of Maryland, Dr. Richard Bell, will explore this musical phenomenon and reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show-business. Guests will learn what this amazing musical gets right and wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States, while examining some of the choices the show’s creators made to simplify, dramatize, and humanize the complicated events and stories on which it is based.

Visit VirginiaHistory.org/Hamilton for additional details and to purchase tickets.