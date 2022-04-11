Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on families, business, economy

Published Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 2:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Tuesday focused on issues facing Virginia’s families, businesses and the economy.

The virtual event, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., will also be livestreamed on Spanberger’s website and congressional Facebook page.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents can dial 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Spanberger will answer questions directly from Seventh District residents. Additionally, she will deliver an update on her priorities in Congress, challenges facing the communities she serves, and steps forward for Virginia as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Spanberger reached a major milestone of $15 million in casework funds returned to constituents in Virginia’s Seventh District — including more than $4.4 million since the beginning of 2022 due in part to multiple substantial casework victories for local small business owners. Casework dollars are secured and returned by fighting for backlogged benefits and advocating for fair treatment on behalf of constituents having issues with a federal agency, program, or benefit.

“Responding to the needs of Virginians is my top priority in the U.S. House. On Tuesday night, I’m grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from our neighbors about what’s on their minds — and how I can keep working in Congress to deliver tangible results on these issues,” said Spanberger. “Right now, we are facing many challenges as a Commonwealth and as a country. But I firmly believe that if we work together and redouble our commitment to getting things done, we can make sure our communities are stronger places to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to having the opportunity to engage in this productive, timely conversation with the residents of Virginia’s Seventh District.”

Like this: Like Loading...