Sorensen Institute selects Leadership Award winners from across Virginia

The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia, a unit of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at UVA, announced the winners of the first annual Sorensen Institute Leadership Awards.

Recipients have been selected from a wide range of nominees, each with a commitment to trust, civility and respect in public life. The awards will be presented April 10th at Sorensen’s Annual Gala at Richmond’s Altria Theater.

The bipartisan recipients of the Leadership Awards will be:

The Honorable Sharon Bulova, Fairfax County, VA Chair, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors

Suzy Kelly, Chesapeake, VA CEO, Jo-Kell, Inc.

The bipartisan recipients of the Emerging Leadership Award will be:

The Honorable Lashrecse Aird, Petersburg, VA Virginia House of Delegates, District 63

The Honorable Phil Miskovic, Crewe, VA Member, Town Council of Crewe, VA

A special Founders Award will be presented to:

Mr. Leigh Middleditch of Charlottesville, VA

“The mission of the Sorensen Institute is more important today than ever; we strive to elevate the substance and tone of our collective public discourse. With these inaugural awards we recognize and celebrate accomplished Virginia leaders who have consistently served as exemplars of Sorensen ideals.” said Margi Vanderhye, a member of the Sorensen Institute State Advisory Board, who led the nomination and selection process for this year’s Leadership Awards.

“In today’s bitter partisan political arena, it’s important to recognize – now more than ever- those who model trust, civility and respect in politics. We salute these leaders for their commitment to these Sorensen ideals.” said Norfolk City Council Member Andria McClellan, who serves as bipartisan co-chair for the 2019 Sorensen Gala. “

These award winners from politics, business, law and community service exemplify the impact of the Sorensen Institute throughout the public life of Virginia. They will add lustre to the fabulous Gala this spring at the Altria Theater,” said Cathie Vick, Chief Public Affairs Officer of the Port of Virginia and bipartisan co-chair of the 2019 Sorensen Gala.

The winners of the Leadership Awards were nominated by Sorensen alumni and friends of the organizationvon the basis of the following criteria:

They demonstrate integrity, commitment, and courage to build bridges across political, social, and/or economic divisions in the Commonwealth.

They deliver extraordinary service and results as an elected official, board or commission appointee, community or political leader, or volunteer within the Commonwealth.

They demonstrate exceptional leadership in the public, private, or non-profit sectors of our Commonwealth in pursuit of understanding and cooperation consistent with the principles of the Sorensen Institute.

