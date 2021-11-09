Shopping for a mattress this holiday season? Here’s what you should know

With the holiday season nearly here, most people are in a shopping frame of mind. Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be all about giving. This is a great time to make essential purchases and upgrades for yourself and your home.

Many companies offer sales and good deals at the end of the year, so consider something you really need, like a new mattress. Consider it a gift to yourself and your well-being. You’ll sleep better and be prepared for the busy season. Before you mattress shop, consider these important factors.

Take advantage of the season’s sales

So many companies have sales and promotions from late fall and into winter. These sales revolve around specific holidays and periods:

Pre-holiday and Black Friday sales in November

Christmas and New Year’s sales in December

New Year’s sales in early January

President’s Day sales in mid-January

According to retail experts, holidays throughout the year are the best times to get good deals on mattresses. Two of the biggest mattress sales correspond with President’s Day and Black Friday, so take advantage of these to get a quality mattress within your budget.

More recently, Cyber Monday is another option for holiday sales. The Monday after Thanksgiving is a big day for online shopping, and retailers took notice. If you’re prepared to buy a mattress online, this is a good option.

Know what you want

A mattress is a big purchase, so know what you want and need before shopping around. The last thing you want to do is spend a lot of money on a product that isn’t right for how you sleep. Do some research and consider these factors when selecting a mattress:

Personal preference – This, of course, is most important. Some people like soft mattresses while others prefer firm. You may like a big king-sized mattress or something cozier.

Sleeping style – How you sleep matters when it comes to picking out a mattress. If you sleep primarily in one position—side, back, or front—the firmness of the mattress is an essential consideration.

Hot or cold – Mattress materials and features can cool you if you sleep hot or keep you warm if you’re always cold. Mattresses made with a less dense material allow for more airflow, which helps sleepers stay cool, whereas dense materials retain heat.

Materials – Also consider the materials for other reasons. For instance, if you struggle with allergies, you may need to avoid certain materials. Materials may also matter if you are environmentally conscious. Look for a mattress made with organic fibers or recycled materials.

Existing pain – Many people have chronic pain, which the wrong mattress can exacerbate. The right mattress can help. Certain mattresses are better than others for lower back pain, shoulder pain, or neck pain.

Where to shop

Many people still prefer to do mattress shopping in person. There are good reasons to do this, for example, being able to lay down on the mattress before buying. If you do want to shop the old-fashioned way, scour your local area for sales and shop around. Don’t settle for the first store you go to or for pushy salespeople.

If you’re an online shopper, check out New York Magazine’s list of the best mattresses you can buy online. It highlights brands like Nolah Mattress, which is well-known for its cooling and pressure-relief mattresses.

Buying mattresses online is more popular than ever, and you have a lot of options. Online shopping for mattresses has several benefits. It’s a lot more convenient and includes shipping right to your door. There’s no need to figure out how to lug a big mattress home and in the house. Most online mattresses come in a box. Prices online are competitive too so that you can save money.

As with in-person shopping, it’s best to do some research and to try various sites and companies before making a choice. Take advantage of all the information available online regarding mattresses and online manufacturers and retailers. Read through reviews from people who have shopped these sites and look for the unboxing videos that show real buyers getting their mattresses.

Whether you shop in a store or online, pay attention to the small print. Know the return policy, so you can take a mattress back if it doesn’t work for you. Also, know the warranty policy and ask any questions about it before buying.

Shop smart this season for the best deal

A new mattress can change your life. It can give you a better night’s sleep, more rest, and less pain. Mattresses aren’t cheap, so make sure you do the preparatory work to determine what you want, find the sales, and get the best deal.

Story by Rebecca Stuart

