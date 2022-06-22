Shenandoah County: Weather forecast postpones Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs

Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 22 into the day on Thursday, June 23 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.

This is the second postponement due to forecasted weather conditions. The previous repair dates were June 8 into June 9.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will develop a new repair date, to be scheduled after the Independence Day holiday. The new date will be announced once plans are finalized.

The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.

The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made. Crews note that there are no visible changes to the hole or its repairs.

All work is weather permitting.