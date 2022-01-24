SHD executive director named to head Virginia Department of Aviation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Greg Campbell to serve as the director of the Virginia Department of Aviation. His first day at the agency – based at Richmond International Airport – will be Feb. 14.

Campbell has served as executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport since 1992. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and a past president of the Virginia Airport Operators’ Council.

“I am excited to be the next director of the Department of Aviation,” Campbell said. “I have worked closely with the professional staff there for more than 30 years, and I look forward to leading them in the mission to meet the transportation needs of Virginians; grow local communities through economic development; serve the 66 public-use airports across the state; assist in workforce development; and support the $22.9 billion aviation industry in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Aviation Board Chairman Rod Hall said, “I commend Gov. Youngkin on a superb choice for director of the Virginia Department of Aviation. Greg Campbell is a respected aviation practitioner and a real leader committed to advancing aviation across the Commonwealth. I have no doubt he will continue to build upon the many successes the agency has amassed during its 94-year history.”

As SHD’s executive director, Campbell promoted commercial air service for the Shenandoah Valley; led the Airport Commission’s 25 employees; and oversaw all aspects of business and air service development, marketing, operations, public safety, finance, planning and capital improvements.

Campbell is a past president of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce; former chairman of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership; and recently served as a board member on Go Virginia Region 8. He was named Airport Manager of the Year in 1996; was selected as Aviation Person of the Year in 2012; and was awarded the James Madison University Public Servant Award in 2013.