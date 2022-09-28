seven projects selected for recreational trails program grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded seven trail projects grants totaling more than $1.5 million through the recreational trails program.

The recreational trails program is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

The 2022 projects, representing non-motorized, motorized and diverse trail uses across the Commonwealth, were selected from 22 applications received during an open application process that ended in June.

Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to compete for funding.

The selected projects include:

Four Mile Run All-Ability Water Access Point, Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation, $300,000

Greene’s Crossing Landing, Town of South Boston, $103,068

Heritage Park ATV Trails, Isle of Wight County, $103,068

High Bridge Trail – Pamplin Extension, Virginia State Parks, $364, 825

Lee Ranger District OHV Maintenance Project, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, $247,430

Martha’s Way Trail, The Mariners’ Museum, $153,566

River to Ridgetop Trail – North Fork Shenandoah River to Massanutten Mountain Connection, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, $239,929

Information on future RTP grant rounds is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.