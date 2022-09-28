Menu
seven projects selected for recreational trails program grants
Local

Seven projects selected for recreational trails program grants

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

conservationThe Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded seven trail projects grants totaling more than $1.5 million through the recreational trails program.

The recreational trails program is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

The 2022 projects, representing non-motorized, motorized and diverse trail uses across the Commonwealth, were selected from 22 applications received during an open application process that ended in June.

Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to compete for funding.

The selected projects include:

  • Four Mile Run All-Ability Water Access Point, Four Mile Run Conservatory Foundation, $300,000
  • Greene’s Crossing Landing, Town of South Boston, $103,068
  • Heritage Park ATV Trails, Isle of Wight County, $103,068
  • High Bridge Trail – Pamplin Extension, Virginia State Parks, $364, 825
  • Lee Ranger District OHV Maintenance Project, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, $247,430
  • Martha’s Way Trail, The Mariners’ Museum, $153,566
  • River to Ridgetop Trail – North Fork Shenandoah River to Massanutten Mountain Connection, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, $239,929

Information on future RTP grant rounds is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

