Series Notes: #11 Virginia hosts North Carolina at The Dish this weekend

No. 11 Virginia (28-10, 10-8 ACC) resumes ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against North Carolina (23-14, 8-10 ACC) at Disharoon Park.

The series opener on Friday and Saturday’s middle game are scheduled to air on ACCNX at 6 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. Sunday’s finale will be televised live on ACC Network at 2 p.m.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. For information and a list of ACC Network carriers visit: GetACCN.com Additionally, Friday and Sunday’s game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Weekend Promotions

ALL GAMES: Youth ages 18 and under are free at every home game this season with the purchase of an adult ticket (online only).

FRIDAY: Head football coach Tony Elliott will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Sombrero’s food truck will be stationed in left field.

SATURDAY: Dog Day at the Dish with a pet bandanna giveaway to the first 500 fans. Representatives from the SPCA will be in the right field plaza with adoptable dogs.

SUNDAY: Youth Day and includes inflatables in left field, a balloon artist, kids run the bases after the game, postgame autographs and a poster giveaway. Fans can enjoy a $6 concession deal that includes a hot dog, bag of chips and 22 oz. fountain drink combo. Sombrero’s food truck also be stationed near the left field gate.

Parking

**Note with multiple events occurring simultaneously at UVA this weekend, the following parking options are available:

There will be a shuttle running from Emmett/Ivy garage to the ticket office from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. for baseball/softball/track fans on Friday and Saturday.

A limited amount of spots will be held for baseball fans on Friday night in the JPJ south lot

JPJ south, JPJ west, JPJ garage, JPJ east and Emmett/Ivy garage are open to baseball fans all weekend, free of charge.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday

North Carolina: RHP Max Carlson (1-1, 4.13 ERA, 32.2 IP, 17 BB, 46 SO)

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-3, 3.83 ERA, 49.1 IP, 15 BB, 54 SO)

Saturday

North Carolina: LHP Brandon Schaeffer (3-1, 3.92 ERA, 43.2 IP, 12 BB, 31 SO)

Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (6-0, 2.59 ERA, 41.2 IP, 21 BB, 48 SO)

Sunday

North Carolina: TBA

Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (4-2, 4.25 ERA, 36.0 IP, 14 BB, 49 SO)

