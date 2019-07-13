Senators top Squirrels: Five straight Ls for Richmond

Bryce Johnson extended his on-base streak to 13 games and Gio Brusa picked up a season-high three hits, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 6-3, to the Harrisburg Senators on Friday at FNB Field.

With the game tied, 3-3, in the seventh, Harrisburg (49-41, 7-13) took the lead on back-to-back extra-base hits against Richmond (32-56, 9-12) reliever Raffi Vizcaino (Loss, 0-3). After Austin Davidson doubled to deep right field, Nick Banks tripled into the right-center field gap to lift Harrisburg up, 4-3. Banks later scored on a wild pitch.

The Senators tacked on their final run in the eighth on an RBI infield single by Banks to make it a 6-3 game. He finished the game 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs.

After Harrisburg relievers Jacob Condra-Bogan (Win, 4-3) and Kyle Barraclough combined for two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, Aaron Barrett (Save, 16) struck out the side in the ninth to end the game.

Richmond took an early lead in the game, striking for two runs in the first inning against Tyler Mapes. After Johnson drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 13 games, Peter Maris bashed a double to deep right-center field to put the Flying Squirrels up, 1-0. Brusa followed with an RBI single through the right side to bring in Maris.

Harrisburg battled back in the bottom of the first against Garrett Williams, scoring a run on a double from Michael A. Taylor and back-to-back groundouts.

The Senators jumped in front in the third. With Luis Garcia at second base and Dante Bichette, Jr. at first, Harrisburg executed a double steal and catcher Brett Austin committed a throwing error to allow the Senators to tie the game. Three batters later, Davidson singled to center field to plate Bichette and put Harrisburg on top, 3-2.

Harrisburg had chances to add to its lead, but Williams stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and Ryan Halstead stranded two runners in scoring position in the fifth to preserve the one-run deficit.

Williams lasted 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking a career-high six batters. The six walks tied a franchise record for the most walks by a starting pitcher in a single game.

The Flying Squirrels knotted the score, 3-3, in the sixth. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Austin laid down a bunt toward third that Luis Sardinas threw wildly to first, allowing Brusa to scored from second on the error.

Brusa finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday, when right-hander Brandon Beachy (3-5, 5.76 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Mario Sanchez (6-2, 3.39). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

After a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond on Thursday, July 18 to open a series against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets are available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

