Route 689 bridge in Albemarle County closed to traffic due to significant deterioration

VDOT closed the bridge on Route 689 (Burch’s Creek Road) in Western Albemarle County today.

The bridge, which crosses Stockton Creek just south of U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), carries 560 vehicles a day according to 2020 traffic counts.

The bridge was posted for a five-ton maximum weight limit and has been inspected weekly due to concerns about its condition. VDOT bridge inspectors determined today that its condition was not safe for continued use. During the closure, traffic should detour around the bridge from U.S. 250 to Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) to Route 688 (Midway Road) and back to Route 689.

VDOT had scheduled the bridge for repairs next month, and that work will proceed on schedule. The bridge should reopen to traffic on Jan. 7, 2022 when the repairs are complete.

Traffic should use the detour or other alternate routes until the repair work is complete.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

