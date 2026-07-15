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Virginia

Ben Cline has the Daughters of the American Revolution in his crosshairs

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline is signaling that he plans to introduce legislation that would require the Daughters of the American Revolution to limit membership to biological women, which is to say, he is trying to get headlines over something that DAR itself says would impact, at most, five trans women who want to join the group, which is congressionally chartered.

Seriously, this is apparently happening.

“The DAR,” Cline said in a statement to, of course, Fox News, because, who else, “has a longstanding tradition of celebrating and empowering women who represent the exceptional heritage of the birth of our Nation. However, as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the organization has now abandoned the very principles on which it was founded.

“Rather than honoring and preserving a lineage-based organization for women, it has embraced radical gender ideology at the expense of the women it was created to serve,” Cline said.

The legislation in question is styled as the Daughters of the American Revolution Membership Integrity Act, which the MAGA congressman said in the statement is “common-sense legislation” that will allow the DAR “to return to serving the true daughters of the American Revolution.”

Oddly, the bill that Cline is pushing here would serve to undermine the wishes of the actual organization in question on the issue; DAR membership voted 1,481-984 at its 135th Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., last month against a measure to keep membership for those “born female.”

When I wrote above that “this is apparently happening,” it doesn’t appear that this stupid bill has actually been introduced yet.

I say that because I can’t find, at this writing, any reference to a bill on that topic or by that name on Cline’s Congress.gov member page.

It’s coming, no doubt, and then it’s going nowhere, because nobody outside of the empty-suited Ben Cline has the time to engage in this level of trivial nonsense.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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