Richmond man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery of credit union
A Richmond man was sentenced last week to nearly 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian.
Okello Chatrie, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a credit union and brandishing a firearm during that robbery.
According to court documents, Chatrie entered the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian on May 20, 2019, demanding money at gunpoint. Chatrie robbed the credit union of nearly $200,000. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, when Chatrie entered the Call Federal Credit Union, he presented a bank teller with a note that read, in part, “I got your family as hostage, and I know where you live. If you or your coworker alert the cops or anyone your family and you are going to be hurt … I need at least 100k.” Before the teller could hand over the money, Chatrie brandished a pistol and directed all employees and customers of the bank to kneel down before directing them to an area where a safe was located.
The ensuing investigation ultimately led to the execution of a search warrant at two residences tied to Chatrie.
At one residence, law enforcement recovered nearly $100,000 of the stolen money, a money counter, as well as the silver and black 9mm G2C Taurus semiautomatic pistol used during the robbery.
At the other residence, law enforcement recovered practice robbery demand notes.
At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the teller who received Chatrie’s note as well as the bank manager who was ordered at gunpoint to turn over the money. The bank manager called it “one of the worst days in his life.”
This case was investigated by FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia violent crimes task force.