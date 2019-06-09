Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out in road series finale

The Richmond Flying Squirrels mustered just one hit and two total baserunners against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, falling, 2-0, in the series and road trip finale.

It was the seventh time that Richmond (22-38) has been shut out this season. The Flying Squirrels finish the 10-day road trip with a 5-6 record over the 11 games.

Johneshwy Fargas picked up the lone hit for Richmond in the game, beating out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning. Jacob Heyward was the only other baserunner in the game for the Flying Squirrels, reaching on an error in the fifth. Both Fargas and Heyward were thrown out at second base trying to steal.

Right-handers Nate Pearson and Willy Ortiz (Win, 2-3) combined to face the minimum over nine scoreless innings. Pearson began the game by retiring the first 10 batters he faced, ultimately completing five scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Ortiz tossed four perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Right-hander Brandon Beachy (Loss, 1-2) held New Hampshire (28-32) scoreless for the first five innings before the Fisher Cats broke through to score the only two runs of the game in the sixth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Chad Spanberger hit a 3-2 pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double.

Beachy went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. It was his longest appearance in affiliated baseball since he completed six innings on August 14, 2015 for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Following an off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, beginning with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators. Right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (3-2, 4.10 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Tyler Mapes (3-2, 4.30 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of Fitness Night in Funnville, the first 1,500 fans 15 and older to arrive at the ballpark will receive a dodgeball tribute T-shirt (adult sizes S-3XL, while supplies last) presented by American Family Fitness. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google