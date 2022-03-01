Richmond Flying Squirrels release 2022 season promotional schedule

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have revealed their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.

The full 2022 promotional schedule can be found here. The team’s full game schedule can be found here.

“The countdown to Opening Night 2022 is on and each day more excitement is building in Richmond,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The release of the promotional schedule, put together by our creative staff, just adds more steam to the engine as we roll towards another great season of making memories together at The Diamond.”

Fans can enjoy 25 of the Flying Squirrels’ popular fireworks shows, including each Thursday and Saturday home game as well as Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on April 12 and Independence Day on July 4.

This season, the Flying Squirrels launch their “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” series with two action-packed nights. June 25 is Defenders of the Diamond Night, and the team will debut special Captain America jerseys on the field. The jerseys will return on July 30 as the Flying Squirrels will host Marvel Super Hero™ Night with special appearances by Marvel characters and a Flying Squirrels x Black Panther bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans 15 & older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers. The jersey auction will open on June 25 and close on July 30 with proceeds going to Flying Squirrels Charities.

The Flying Squirrels will celebrate Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, an annual event recognizing 34 Virginia Union University students who were arrested following a peaceful sit-in protest at the whites-only lunch counter of Thalhimers Department Store in downtown Richmond. As part of the celebration, the Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities and the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign.

Sundays feature Squirrel Tails Kids Club games. Kids 14 and younger can join the Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl and receive a free general admission ticket to every Sunday home game this season. Kids Club games feature special themes and giveaways for kids throughout the season, including a Youth Fauxback Replica Jersey giveaway on June 12 for the first 1,000 kids 14 and younger and Dino Day on June 26, featuring an appearance by Jon & Blitz from “Dino Ranch.”

The Flying Squirrels will debut two new on-field jerseys into their rotation in 2022. Due to popular demand, the Flying Squirrels will sport special Fauxback jerseys, a new take on similar retro-inspired uniforms worn for one game in 2021. This season, the team will wear the fauxback jerseys for all Sunday home games. For select Friday games, the team will don new black Friday RVA jerseys.

The Flying Squirrels will continue to transform into Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond for select games throughout the 2022 season as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative, including April 29, May 5, June 10, July 8, July 29 and Aug. 19. The Copa games will include Ardillas Voladoras-themed promotions and giveaways.

Highlights from the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 promotional schedule include:

T-Shirt Giveaways

Specialty Jerseys

Theme Night Giveaways

Kids Club Days

Copa de la Diversión Ardillas Voladoras Nights

Weekly Promotions

Wednesdays – Wine & K9s: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. every Wednesday home game.

Thursdays – In-Your-Face-Fireworks

Fridays – Funnville Friday Happy Hours: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday home game, including $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side)

Saturdays – In-Your-Face Fireworks

Sundays – Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl games

