Richmond Flying Squirrels release 2022 season promotional schedule
The Richmond Flying Squirrels have revealed their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.
The full 2022 promotional schedule can be found here. The team’s full game schedule can be found here.
“The countdown to Opening Night 2022 is on and each day more excitement is building in Richmond,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The release of the promotional schedule, put together by our creative staff, just adds more steam to the engine as we roll towards another great season of making memories together at The Diamond.”
Fans can enjoy 25 of the Flying Squirrels’ popular fireworks shows, including each Thursday and Saturday home game as well as Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on April 12 and Independence Day on July 4.
This season, the Flying Squirrels launch their “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” series with two action-packed nights. June 25 is Defenders of the Diamond Night, and the team will debut special Captain America jerseys on the field. The jerseys will return on July 30 as the Flying Squirrels will host Marvel Super Hero™ Night with special appearances by Marvel characters and a Flying Squirrels x Black Panther bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans 15 & older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers. The jersey auction will open on June 25 and close on July 30 with proceeds going to Flying Squirrels Charities.
The Flying Squirrels will celebrate Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, an annual event recognizing 34 Virginia Union University students who were arrested following a peaceful sit-in protest at the whites-only lunch counter of Thalhimers Department Store in downtown Richmond. As part of the celebration, the Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities and the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign.
Sundays feature Squirrel Tails Kids Club games. Kids 14 and younger can join the Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl and receive a free general admission ticket to every Sunday home game this season. Kids Club games feature special themes and giveaways for kids throughout the season, including a Youth Fauxback Replica Jersey giveaway on June 12 for the first 1,000 kids 14 and younger and Dino Day on June 26, featuring an appearance by Jon & Blitz from “Dino Ranch.”
The Flying Squirrels will debut two new on-field jerseys into their rotation in 2022. Due to popular demand, the Flying Squirrels will sport special Fauxback jerseys, a new take on similar retro-inspired uniforms worn for one game in 2021. This season, the team will wear the fauxback jerseys for all Sunday home games. For select Friday games, the team will don new black Friday RVA jerseys.
The Flying Squirrels will continue to transform into Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond for select games throughout the 2022 season as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative, including April 29, May 5, June 10, July 8, July 29 and Aug. 19. The Copa games will include Ardillas Voladoras-themed promotions and giveaways.
Highlights from the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 promotional schedule include:
T-Shirt Giveaways
- April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day & 42 T-Shirt(1,000 fans ages 15 & older, sizes S-XXXL) presented by Capital One
- May 1 – Squirrel Tails Kids Club Welcome Day & Kids Club T-Shirt(1,000 kids 14 & under, sizes YS-YXL) presented by Lidl
- May 3 – James River Appreciation Night& River City T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older, sizes S-XXXL) presented by Seredni Tire & Auto Center
- June 21 – Salute to Hoops Night & Basketball “Jersey” Tank Top(1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XL)
- July 8 – Mexico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Belt Tank Top(1,000 fans ages 21 & older sizes S-XL) presented by Michelob Ultra
- July 26 – Rock Paper Scissors Night & T-Shirt(1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Seredni Tire & Auto Center
- Aug. 16 – Salute to the Peanut & Peanut T-Shirt(1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Virginia Peanut Growers Association
- Sept. 16 – Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend & T-Shirt(1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Capital One
Specialty Jerseys
- May 7 – ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night & Jersey Auctionbenefitting ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation
- June 11 – Squirrels in Space Night & Rocket Squirrel Jersey Auctionbenefitting Flying Squirrels Charities
- June 25 & July 30 – Defenders of the Diamond Night & Captain America Jersey Auctionbenefitting Flying Squirrels Charities
- July 23 – Military Appreciation Night jersey presentation benefitting T.A.P.S.
- Aug. 20 – Grateful Fans Night & Tie-Dye Jersey Auctionbenefitting Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond
- Sept. 16 & 17 – Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend & Jersey Auctionbenefitting Richmond 34 Legacy Foundation x Flying Squirrels Charities
Theme Night Giveaways
- April 27 – Feelin’ Squirrelly Night & Silicon Wine Glass Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by New Kent Winery
- June 7 – Salute to Truckers Night & Mesh Trucker Hat Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Abilene Motor Express
- June 24 – Surf’s Up Funnville & Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Performance Foodservice
- July 9 – Glow in the Dark Night & Glow Stick Giveaway (3,000 fans all ages)
- July 22 – Patriotic Beer Belt Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by Bud Light
- July 30 – Marvel Super Hero Night & Black Panther Bobblehead Giveaway(1,500 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers
- Aug. 30 – Fancy Pants Night & Parney Pants Bobblehead (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers
- Sept. 2 – Salute to Spices Night & Nutzy and Nutasha Salt & Pepper Shakers (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Performance Foodservice
- Sept. 13 – 50s/60s Night & Fauxback Bobbehead Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
Kids Club Days
- April 17 – Spring Spectacular, Pre-Game Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Appearance
- May 1 – Kids Club Welcome Day & Squirrel Tails T-Shirt Giveaway(1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Lidl
- May 8 – Mother’s Day & Funnville Family Day
- May 29 – Memorial Day Weekend & Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat Giveaway(1,000 fans 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina
- June 12 – Youth Baseball & Softball Day & Youth Fauxback Replica Jersey Giveaway(1,000 fans 14 & under) presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
- June 26 – Dino Day & Dino Ranch Appearance feat. Jon & Blitz
- July 10 – Unicorn Day feat. A Magical Unicorn Appearance
- July 24 – First Responders Day & Emergency Vehicle Display presented by The Hartford
- July 31 – Summer Cool Down Day & Pool Float Giveaway (1,000 fans 14 & under)
- Aug. 21 – Funnville Jump Rope Jamboree
- Sept. 4 – Nutzy Cape Giveaway(1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Kid Med
- Sept. 18 – Fan Appreciation Day
Copa de la Diversión Ardillas Voladoras Nights
- April 29 – Dominican Republic Night & Ardillas Voladoras Bandana Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by River City Roll
- May 5 – Cinco de Mayo & Hispanic Chamber Night
- June 10 – Puerto Rico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Lucha Nutzy Youth Pillow Case Giveaway(first 1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina
- July 8 – Mexico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Tank Top Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by Michelob Ultra
- July 29 – Venezuela Night & Youth Wrestling Pillow Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina
- Aug. 19 – Cuba Night & Ardillas Voladoras Fleece Blanket Giveaway(1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Mountain Dew
Weekly Promotions
- Wednesdays – Wine & K9s: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. every Wednesday home game.
- Thursdays – In-Your-Face-Fireworks
- Fridays – Funnville Friday Happy Hours: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday home game, including $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side)
- Saturdays – In-Your-Face Fireworks
- Sundays – Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl games
