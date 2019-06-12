Richmond Flying Squirrels drop series opener to first-place Harrisburg

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed four runs in the first inning and could not come back, falling, 6-2, to the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday at The Diamond.

Harrisburg (39-24) began the scoring against right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (Loss, 3-3) five batters into the game. With two outs, Tres Barrera lofted an RBI double down the left-field line to bring home Luis Garcia as the game’s first run. Ian Sagdal followed with a bouncing single down the third base line that plated Chuck Taylor and Barrera. Dante Bichette, Jr. capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI double to make it 4-0.

After the Senators added a run on a Chuck Taylor single in the second inning, Richmond (22-39) drew closer in the third inning. After Johneshwy Fargas worked a leadoff walk, Jalen Miller doubled to left field to bring in Fargas from first base. Later in the inning, following a pitching change, Zach Houchins singled to right field to plate Miller and make it a 5-2 game.

Right-hander Jacob Condra-Bogan (Win, 3-1) tossed three scoreless innings in relief of right-hander Jackson Tetreault, combining with relievers Taylor Guilbeau and Joan Baez (Save, 5) to limit the Flying Squirrels to one hit following Tetreault’s departure in the third.

Richmond did not have a hit after the third inning and went down in order in five of the last six frames.

Right-hander Ryan Halstead stranded the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded runners on first and second base in the sixth in his 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. In his last 10 games, Halstead has a 1.08 ERA in 16.2 innings.

Harrisburg tacked on one more run in the ninth. With runners on the corners after an error by Brandon Van Horn, Sagdal drove in his third run of the game with a single through the right side to give the Senators a 6-2 lead.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday, when left-hander Garrett Williams (1-6, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to face left-hander Ben Braymer (3-4, 2.86 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

