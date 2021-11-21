Report Card for Virginia-Pitt: Grades, snap counts on D, more analysis
Among the surprising tidbits from the Pro Football Focus breakdown of Virginia’s 48-38 loss at Pitt: Virginia got more pressure on the QB than Pitt, had one less missed tackle.
Pressure, and how it was handled
Brennan Armstrong was under pressure on 15 dropbacks, according to PFF. On those dropbacks, BA was 5-of-9 for 50 yards, 71.5 NFL passer rating, modest numbers.
Kenny Pickett was pressured on 16 dropbacks, and was 3-of-11 for 43 yards, a TD and two INTs, 34.1 NFL passer rating.
Less than modest numbers.
Virginia blitzed Pickett on 29 dropbacks. KP was 15-of-25 for 221 yards, four TDs, two INTs on those, 95.2 NFL passer rating.
Pitt blitzed Armstrong on 25 dropbacks. The numbers: 18-of-22, 233 yards, two TDs, 141.1 NFL passer rating.
Pickett is being talked about as a top of the first round NFL pick next spring. Armstrong, against a much better defense, was superior in every respect.
Missed tackles
The missed tackles line item is a quick one: UVA had eight, according to PFF, and Pitt had nine.
Your eye test probably saw 100 on each side, so don’t @ me. I’m just the messenger here.
Defense snap counts
This one gets more and more important to me each week, with an eye to the future, and hopes that we’re getting some young guys some reps.
D line
- Jahmeer Carter: 56 snaps
- Ben Smiley III: 50 snaps
- Mandy Alonso: 43 snaps
- Olasunkonmi Agunloye: 42 snaps
- Aaron Faumui: 20 snaps
Linebackers
- Nick Jackson: 83 snaps
- Noah Taylor: 66 snaps
- Elliott Brown: 48 snaps
- West Weeks: 46 snaps
- Hunter Stewart: 32 snaps
- Mike Green: 7 snaps
- Josh Ahern: 5 snaps
Secondary
- Darrius Bratton: 83 snaps
- Anthony Johnson: 82 snaps
- Coen King: 83 snaps
- Joey Blount: 82 snaps
- Nick Grant: 70 snaps
- Antonio Clary: 14 snaps
Dubious distinction
What is considered a “perfect passer rating” using the NFL scale is 158.3.
Two secondary guys had perfect passer ratings against on Saturday: King (2 receptions/2 targets, 41 yards, TD) and Bratton (4 receptions/5 targets, 81 yards, TD).
A third, Grant, was close, at 156.3 (3 receptions/4 targets, 50 yards, TD).
The best day was put in by Blount – 4 receptions/6 targets, 50 yards, INT, 52.8 NFL passer rating against.
Blount also had a sack, four total QB pressures and seven tackles.
Story by Chris Graham