Report Card for Virginia-Pitt: Grades, snap counts on D, more analysis

Published Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 10:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Among the surprising tidbits from the Pro Football Focus breakdown of Virginia’s 48-38 loss at Pitt: Virginia got more pressure on the QB than Pitt, had one less missed tackle.

Pressure, and how it was handled

Brennan Armstrong was under pressure on 15 dropbacks, according to PFF. On those dropbacks, BA was 5-of-9 for 50 yards, 71.5 NFL passer rating, modest numbers.

Kenny Pickett was pressured on 16 dropbacks, and was 3-of-11 for 43 yards, a TD and two INTs, 34.1 NFL passer rating.

Less than modest numbers.

Virginia blitzed Pickett on 29 dropbacks. KP was 15-of-25 for 221 yards, four TDs, two INTs on those, 95.2 NFL passer rating.

Pitt blitzed Armstrong on 25 dropbacks. The numbers: 18-of-22, 233 yards, two TDs, 141.1 NFL passer rating.

Pickett is being talked about as a top of the first round NFL pick next spring. Armstrong, against a much better defense, was superior in every respect.

Missed tackles

The missed tackles line item is a quick one: UVA had eight, according to PFF, and Pitt had nine.

Your eye test probably saw 100 on each side, so don’t @ me. I’m just the messenger here.

Defense snap counts

This one gets more and more important to me each week, with an eye to the future, and hopes that we’re getting some young guys some reps.

D line

Jahmeer Carter: 56 snaps

Ben Smiley III: 50 snaps

Mandy Alonso: 43 snaps

Olasunkonmi Agunloye: 42 snaps

Aaron Faumui: 20 snaps

Linebackers

Nick Jackson: 83 snaps

Noah Taylor: 66 snaps

Elliott Brown: 48 snaps

West Weeks: 46 snaps

Hunter Stewart: 32 snaps

Mike Green: 7 snaps

Josh Ahern: 5 snaps

Secondary

Darrius Bratton: 83 snaps

Anthony Johnson: 82 snaps

Coen King: 83 snaps

Joey Blount: 82 snaps

Nick Grant: 70 snaps

Antonio Clary: 14 snaps

Dubious distinction

What is considered a “perfect passer rating” using the NFL scale is 158.3.

Two secondary guys had perfect passer ratings against on Saturday: King (2 receptions/2 targets, 41 yards, TD) and Bratton (4 receptions/5 targets, 81 yards, TD).

A third, Grant, was close, at 156.3 (3 receptions/4 targets, 50 yards, TD).

The best day was put in by Blount – 4 receptions/6 targets, 50 yards, INT, 52.8 NFL passer rating against.

Blount also had a sack, four total QB pressures and seven tackles.

Story by Chris Graham

Related



