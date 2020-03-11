Rep. Ben Cline to hold town hall in Buena Vista

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Residents of Buena Vista are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline next week.

This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Buena Vista to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The Buena Vista town hall will take place Monday, March 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. at American Legion Floyd-Davidson Post 126 located at 1953 Magnolia Ave., Buena Vista.

In order to accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, Rep. Cline has rotated all of his town halls between morning, lunch, and evening meetings.

The previous town hall in Buena Vista was held midday.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Buena Vista next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Buena Vista residents and better take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the Buena Vista Town Hall event.

Citizens of Buena Vista will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Related