Reminder: Registration deadline for Nov. 2 elections is Oct. 12

Published Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 1:12 pm

The voter registration deadline for the upcoming elections is Tuesday, Oct. 12. Successful registration enables all eligible Virginians to cast ballots in the Nov. 2 elections.

To register to vote or update voter registration information:

By mail: Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 12.

In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at the Virginia Department of Elections Online Citizen Portal, vote.elections.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website.

“Online voter registration makes voting more accessible for residents of Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to making voting as accessible and secure as possible.”

To register to vote in Virginia, one must:

be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of Virginia

be at least 18 years old by the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election

have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony

have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated

In addition to registering online at vote.elections.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may register at their local voter registration office. Voters can find additional information about local offices at elections.virginia.gov/VRO. Voter registration opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.

For more information about voter registration or casting a ballot in the November elections, visit the Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745.